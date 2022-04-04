Big Week for Mustang Athletics, Lax Takes Three

Mustang Boys Lacrosse Goes 3-0 for the Week. (Photo: FCCPS/Miles Pierre)

The Meridian Mustangs kicked off their spring sports season with mixed results, but the second week of action brought much more to write home about.



The boys’ varsity baseball team won both of its home matchups, first a 19-4 victory over Mount Vernon on Monday and then a 9-7 win against Sidwell Friends on Tuesday, while the JV team split a pair of Saturday home games to John Handley with a 13-3 win and then a 10-12 loss. Both varsity lacrosse teams also fared well, with the girls taking two of three contests this week, defeating Liberty 20-2 on Monday and Potomac Falls 12-0 on Wednesday (both at home) but losing 13-17 when they travelled to Washington-Liberty on Friday, while the boys swept, going on the road to beat Liberty 11-6 and Potomac Falls 16-3 before coming back home to take a 10-4 final score over Washington-Liberty.



But the big highlight came from the boys’ varsity soccer team, which travelled to Tennessee to compete in the Smoky Mountain Cup over the weekend. The tournament included teams from all over the Southeast United States, many of which were some of the premier programs in the country, and Meridian more than held its own. They first defeated Westminster of Georgia and then Tennessee’s Farragut, both in 2-0 decisions, to cap off a massive week for the team as they moved to 3-0 on the season.



Meridian’s other squads did not fare quite as well, unfortunately. Softball lost at home to Hayfield on Monday by a score of 4-20 and then lost again on Friday at Garfield, 5-15. Girls’ varsity soccer tied 1-1 at Lightridge on Thursday, while the JV team won the prelude to said game 4-0. On the tennis courts, the girls lost at home 3-6 to Marshall on Monday, while the boys split a pair of 9-0 decisions, falling to Marshall on the road and then flipping the script on Tuscarora at home on Friday.