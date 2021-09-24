Falls Church Calendar: September 23-29, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Baby Storytime. Parents and their babies are welcome to join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) 10:30 — 11 a.m.



Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Parents can bring their children to Woodrow Wilson Library to read stories, move their feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. For the month of September, all storytimes will be for ages birth to 4 years old. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Sunset Cinema: Cars. Those interested can join the City’s Recreation and Parks Department for Sunset Cinema in Cherry Hill Park. This week’s movie will be Cars. A hot-shot race-car named Lightning McQueen gets waylaid in Radiator Springs, where he finds the true meaning of friendship and family. Visit www.fallschurchva.gov/SunsetCinema for more details. (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:45 — 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.



Saturday Morning Stories. Parents and children are welcome to join in person Saturday Morning Stories event with Ms. Nancy at Woodrow Wilson Library. Guests will hear 3 to 4 stories and select a free book from the Friend’s group donated collection. All ages are welcomed. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church) 10:15 — 10:45 a.m.



Family Storytime. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are welcome to participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language at Tysons-Pimmit Library. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) 10:30 — 11 a.m.



Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog at Thomas Jefferson Library. Kids can bring their own book from home or choose a book from the library to share with Lucy. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6-12. (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) 2 — 3 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Parents and their children can visit Tysons-Pimmit Library for storytime. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) 10:30 — 11 a.m.



Gold Leaf Picture Frame Making. Interested teens and adults can visit Tysons-Pimmit Library to try gold leafing crafts. You will add a distressed gold look to picture frames to take home and keep! Registration required. Ages 16+. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) 6:30 — 8:30 p.m.



City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to Covid-19 safety protocol, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via Microsoft Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 7:30 — 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Pajama Storytime. Children ages 0-7 and their caregivers can join Tysons-Pimmit Library for storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) 7 — 7:30 p.m.

THEATRE & ARTS

Quixote Nuevo. This inspired adaptation—set to the spirited sounds of Tejano music—reimagines Cervantes’ beloved knight Don Quixote as a brilliant, bilingual professor whose fantasies take center stage in a Texas border town. Along with his trusty sidekick, this modern-day Quixote journeys through the desert, tilting at patrol drones instead of windmills as he searches for long-lost love. With humor and pageantry, Quixote Nuevo breathes new life into one of literature’s most vibrant characters to ask the classic question: When times are tough, how do we keep dreaming? Quixote Nuevo is sponsored by Doug and Lorraine Bibby. Quixote Nuevo runs approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Patrons must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination upon entry and wear masks while attending performances at our theatre, with limited exceptions. https://www.roundhousetheatre.org/On-Stage/Explore/Quixote-Nuevo. In person Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Oct.3. Streaming on Demand beginning Thursday, September 23. $60+.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

International Soundclash. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.



Transviolet. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15+. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.



The High Kings. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.



Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Avett Brothers. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $50+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Cravin’ Dogs. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.



Who’s Bad. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.



Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church) 7 p.m. 703-534-8999



The High Kings. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.



The Avett Brothers. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $50+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.



Nirvana + Red Hot Chili Peppers Tributes. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.



Acoustic Soul Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Kreek Water Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Karl Stoll. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Smokin’ Lounge. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.



Steve & Jess Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Witness Protection. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church).6 p.m. 703-858-9186.



Sonar Rock. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.



Willem Dicke. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church) 7 p.m. 703-534-8999



Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.



The Avett Brothers. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $50+. 8:30 p.m. 703-255-1900.



Be Our Guest: Disney DJ Night. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 9 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

The Claire Show. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church) 4 p.m. 703-534-8999



Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Bowie Celebration With Bowie Alumni. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $35-195 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.



Wicked Jezabel with Shirleta Settles, Carly Harvy & Allison Broadbent. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Danger Bird. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.



Five for Fighting. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Robert Cray Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

GVB Reunion. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Tyler Waters. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.



Eli Lev. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.