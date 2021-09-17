Columbia Baptist Church Hosting Food and Clothing Drive

Columbia Baptist Church is hosting a food and clothing collection drive and drop event for its Spend Yourself Food Pantry and Gardens on Saturday, September 18 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Items to be collected include gently used fall and winter clothes, school supplies, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, baby food, and kitchen items.

The drive and drop event will take place at Columbia’s Food Pantry located at 3245 Glen Carlyn Road in Falls Church. For more information, visit their website.