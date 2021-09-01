Ireland’s Four Provinces Becomes Guinness Perfect Pint Certified

Ireland’s Four Provinces has officially become Guinness Perfect Pint Certified.

Guinness is an Irish dry stout that originated in the brewery of Arthur Guinness at St. James’s Gate, Dublin, Ireland, in 1759. Despite being notoriously difficult to pour, Guinness is one of the most successful alcohol brands worldwide, brewed in almost 50 countries, and available in more than 120.

The acknowledgement comes with a plaque and the Guinness Gold Card, a credential indicating that Ireland’s Four Provinces is a Guinness Quality Steward.

For more information about the independent Irish restaurant and pub located at 104 W. Broad Street in Falls Church, visit its Facebook page or its website.