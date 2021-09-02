Truck & Toss Festival Will Take Place September 11th

Truck & Toss, our area’s premier food truck, cornhole, and craft brew tasting festival will take place Saturday, September 11 from 3 – 8 p.m. The event includes unlimited craft beer tastings, sample dishes from food trucks, Cornhole for a Cause tournament, a craft market with local artisans, and free activities for children.

The festival will take place at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church/Grace Christian Academy at 3233 Annandale Road in Falls Church. One hundred present of proceeds support student scholarships for the Academy, a K-8 school with more than 50 percent minority or underprivileged enrollment. For more information, visit www.truckandtoss.com.