Sponsorships and Registration Open for Falls Church Education Foundation Run

by Sally Cole

Sponsorships are still available, and registration is open for the seventeenth annual Falls Church Education Foundation Run for the Schools, scheduled for Sunday, September 12 at 8 a.m.

The race will be held in person with a virtual option as well.

The course, a mix of hills and flat stretches with water stops, includes a one mile loop for runners and walkers. Strollers are welcome.

For more information about this event or the FCEF’s Little City Golf Scramble scheduled for September 29, visit www.fcedf.org.