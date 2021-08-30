Restaurant and Sponsor Opportunities Available for the Falls Church Festival

Restaurant and sponsor opportunities are still available with the Falls Church Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11.

Sponsors include presenting sponsor The Kensington Falls Church along with Goldfish Swim School, Ilya Shapiro for Falls Church City School Board, Island Fin Poke Co., and Rock Star Realty Group. Participating restaurants include Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Open Road Grill, Preservation Biscuit Company, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Rare Bird Coffee Roasters, Solace Outpost, and Thompson Italian while Audacious Aleworks, Falls Church Distillers, and Solace Outpost offer adult beverages.

For more information contact Scarlett Williams at [email protected]