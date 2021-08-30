F.C. Resident Reappointed Middle States Commissioner

The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) recently reappointed Daniel Stabile, Ph.D., college and academic counselor at Bishop O’Connell High School and a Falls Church resident, as a Middle States commissioner.

“I am honored to continue my service as a commissioner for Middle States,” said Stabile. “Having guided close to two dozen schools through the Middle States accreditation process, I know firsthand accreditation is one of the most effective ways for schools — and most importantly students — to grow, develop, and improve with measurable results.”

Based in Philadelphia, the MSA-CESS is the worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement. For over 130 years, Middle States has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development and advance student achievement. Commissioners meet twice annually to review accreditation recommendations and the organization’s finances, policies and strategic plan. For more information, visit www.msa-cess.org.