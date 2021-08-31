Point of View Eyewear & Eyecare Grand Reopening

After 30+ years, Point of View Eyewear & Eyecare has a brand new look. The office has undergone a complete, floor to ceiling renovation. All are invited to visit the Point of View office for the same great service but with an updated, modern new appearance.

New patients and outside prescriptions are welcome and Saturday appointments are now available. Eye exams and contact lens fits by doctor are also available. Full Covid-19 precautions continue to be in place. Customers who mention the Grand Reopening notice in the News-Press will learn about special deals running until Sept. 30.

Point of View is located at 701 W. Broad St. and is open six days a week. Appointments can be made online at pointofvieweyewear.com or over the phone at 703-235-6500.