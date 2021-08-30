First Annual Jazz4Justice Fundraiser Set for Sept. 6

The first annual Jazz4Justice fundraising event at Mr. Brown’s Park (100 W. Broad Street, Falls Church) will take place this coming Labor Day, Sept. 6, to celebrate the holiday for all Americans while also supporting the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) in its initiative for economic justice and labor rights.

The event is free and family-friendly. No tickets required to view the performance. The event will feature free hot dogs, door prizes, and the Jazz4Justice All Stars Ensemble.

The jazz band, led by trombonist Shannon Gunn, will kick off at 2 p.m. followed by a Jazz Jam Session open to the public. Those who play music are encouraged to bring their instruments. Sponsorships are greatly appreciated. Visit jazz4justice.com for more information.