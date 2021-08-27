Around F.C.

Fairfax Superintendent To Leave in July 2022

by FCNP.com

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand has announced that he will be leaving the school division at the end of the 2021 – 22 school year. Dr. Brabrand will continue to serve as the school division superintendent through June 2022.

He will work with the Fairfax County School Board to lay the groundwork for a smooth transition in leadership. In his nearly 30 years with FCPS, Dr. Brabrand has strived to promote a philosophy of putting people first — students, staff, families, and the broader Fairfax Community.