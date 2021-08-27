The Kensington Falls Church Hosting a Parkinson’s LIVE WELL Pop-Up Event

The Kensington Falls Church is hosting a Parkinson’s LIVE WELL Educational Pop-Up event with The Parkinson’s Foundation of The National Capital Area.

The PFNCA Outreach Vehicle will be at The Kensington Falls Church on Saturday, August 28 from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

The outreach vehicle includes a prize wheel, a lending library, and offers information about the wellness and educational programs that PFNCA offers for those facing Parkinson’s. The Kensington Falls Church is located at 700 W. Broad Street. For more information, visit https://thekensingtonfallschurch.com/events.