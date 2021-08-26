Toy Nest Partners with Dina Rosa Photography to Offer School Portraits

The Toy Nest has partnered with Dina Rosa Photography to offer school portraits and playful candid photos on Friday, August 27 from 3 – 5:30 p.m.

Each session will include three edited digital images, plus the option to purchase prints and additional images. Dina Rosa is certified by the National Association of Professional Child Photographers and her work has been published and gallery featured.

The Toy Nest is located at 98 N. Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information, including pricing, visit Toy Nest’s website.