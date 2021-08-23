Letters to the Editor: F.C. City Needs To Stop Waging War On Drivers With Its Road Work

Letters to the Editor: August 19 – 25, 2021

F.C. City Needs To Stop Waging War On Drivers With Its Road Work

Editor,

Does the City hate drivers? I ask that after seeing what the junction of Hillwood Avenue with South Washington Street is now looking like.

A smooth, gentle right turn from northbound S. Washington onto Hillwood before the traffic light has morphed into a traffic-light-controlled abruptly sharp right turn. Coming west on Hillwood, what once was two lanes from Annandale Road has merged into one, with a short right-turn lane onto Washington opening up just short of the traffic light. What was an easy to negotiate intersection has become constricted.

The extra space once occupied by Hillwood and the turn lane from Washington has apparently been given to Coleman Power Sports and the taxi company.

Will this require them to pay more property taxes? If not, why was this done? This is not a “transit improvement.” It’s a boondoggle. I understand “improvements” are coming to the intersection of Columbia Street and North Washington Street. This is a very simple, straightforward intersection. How is the City planning to mess it up? It appears the City, for indecipherable reasons, has waged a war on drivers. It should stop.

William C. Johnstone

Falls Church

Reflection on Benton’s “The God of Our Founders” Column

Editor,

While I agree with most of Spinoza’s pantheistic thoughts — quoted in Benton’s August 5 commentary, “The God of our Founders” — I question some of his ideas, namely,

“Stop asking for forgiveness, there’s nothing to forgive.” I believe asking for forgiveness and trying to make amends is good, even necessary, for the soul, and can lead to genuine healing for both the wronged party and the perpetrator.

“Stop going to those dark, cold temples that you built yourself and say they are my house!” While those dark, cold temples may have been the dominant mode in Spinoza’s time, I believe it is possible today to find some warmer, more accommodating churches that can feed your soul.

“Forget any kind of commandments, any kind of laws; those are wiles to manipulate you, to control you, that only create guilt in you.” That’s a double-edged sword. The January 6 rioters at our Capitol and the anti-vaxers/anti-maskers seem to have this perspective on life.

Gerald Kamens

Fall Church

