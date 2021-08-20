Falls Church High School Athletic Boosters Seek Help

The 2021 sports season is here and the Falls Church High School Athletic Boosters are in need of volunteers. Help is always appreciated with concessions for the season’s various sporting events; the tasks can include but are not limited to: selling food/drinks, wrapping up food and directing traffic.

Upcoming events are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 28. Visit here to add your name to the list and support Falls Church High School. Email Emily Reidel at [email protected] or call/text 571-765-0329 for more information.