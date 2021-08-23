Preservation Biscuit Company Hosting Biscuit Battle

Preservation Biscuit Company is hosting a biscuit battle to select three new biscuit sandwiches to be highlighted during National Biscuit Month in September.

Sweet and savory biscuit recipes can be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 25 for consideration. Preservation’s culinary team will select the winning biscuits to be added to the menu for the month.

A donation of $1 for each of the winning biscuits purchased will go to the winners’ choice of charity.

At the end of the month, the winning “chef” with the best selling biscuit will win a $100 gift card to Preservation Biscuit Company, located at 102 E. Fairfax Street.

