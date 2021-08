Crescendo Studios will host the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s Networking Mixer on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Crescendo is a community-based music school with classrooms and performance space. The event, free to Chamber members and prospective members, will include refreshments, tours of the studio, and a chance to meet teachers and staff. Crescendo is located at 8101A Lee Highway in Falls Church.

For more information, visit Crescendo Studios website.