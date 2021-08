Photo above with confetti: Council member Ross Litkenhous, Council member Letti Hardi, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, Galleria owner Alisa Rabinovich, Mayor David Tarter, Council member Debbie Hiscott, Council member Phil Duncan, Chamber Board Member Rachelle Barimany.

Galleria Florist was officially welcomed to The Little City with a ribbon cutting with the Falls Church City Council and members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Galleria Florist moved from their previous location on Lee Highway to their new location at 248 W. Broad Street. In addition to floral arrangements for individuals and events, the boutique now offers wine and a variety of gift items.

For more information, stop by the floral shop or visit its website.