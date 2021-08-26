Bloomie’s, Bloomingdale’s Highly Curated Store Concept Opening Today

Bloomie’s, Bloomingdale’s new highly curated store concept, is scheduled to open Thursday, August 26 at 2920 District Avenue in Mosaic.

The new store will offer top designer fashion, interactive experiences, refreshing cocktails, exceptional service., and an in-store restaurant, the D.C.-based Cuban restaurant Colada Shop.

Bloomie’s will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily, except Sunday when it will close at 7 p.m. and Tuesday when it will remain closed. For more information, visit www.bloomingdales.com/bloomies-mosaic-va.