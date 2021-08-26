Falls Church Calendar: August 26 – September 1, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

Welcome Back to the Library Scavenger Hunt. The Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library invites its patrons to test their memory and see if they still know their way around the library. Visitors will conduct the scavenger hunt based on a list of items compiled by the staff. School-age children and teens are encouraged to attend. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). All day event.

Walk-In Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available every Thursday morning at the Thomas Jefferson Library Group Study Room to help adults with their tech issues. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

English Conversation Group. For those interested in practicing their spoken English, a small conversation group will take place in the Conference Room of the Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). Geared towards adult learners. 12 – 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

Making Opera Soup. An entertaining and interactive show for all ages that invokes the magic and excitement of opera, presented by award-winning singer Mirabal. Running until Aug. 29. Tickets can be purchased online at 1ststage.org/event-details-opera-soup. All perfomances will take place at the Boro Park (8350 Broad St., Tysons). 11 a.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Interested participants are invited to read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog. Visitors can bring their own book, or choose one from the library. Walk-ins are welcome. Geared towards kids ages 6 – 12. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 – 3 p.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 30

Origami Bookmarks. Those interested in creating origami bookmarks are invited to Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library for an all day origami-making event. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Preschool-age children and their caregivers are invited to a morning of storytelling fun at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library. Space is limited to 15 kids with one caregiver each. Registration not required; customers allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the info desk upon arrival. Masks are required regardless of vaccine status. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11 a.m.

English Practice for Pre-Beginners. Students with no or limited prior English language experience are encouraged to attend this in-person lesson. The focus of this particular lesson is on basic vocabulary and every-day phrases. Students are encouraged to attend several sessions. This group is limited to 6 people; masks are required. Registration is required; register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/7752223. There are four seats available. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 – 8 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

MONDAY, AUGUST 30

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Practice your English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program takes place online, via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

Bouncin’ Babies (online). Join Ms. Kelly and her ukulele for a morning of songs, storytelling and fun. This online event can help your child build an early literacy foundation while also enjoying a fun time. Geared towards children ages 1 and under. Registration is required; there are 5 seats available. A Zoom link will be emailed to registered caregivers a day in advance. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/7957229. 10:15 – 10:45 a.m.

THEATRE & ARTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

Wesley Diener. A versatile performer known for crossing the barrier between theatre and opera, Wesley Diener made his Creative Cauldron debut last summer with songs of community, connection, and happiness in “No One is Alone.” After this and a sell-out performance at the “Passport to the World” concert, Wes returns with an evening of musical theatre, opera, and jazz selections. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). Parking will be available in the Falls Church Community Center Lot (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church). $30. 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Veronneau. One of D.C.’s most acclaimed, and one of the festival’s most popular, musical groups comes to Falls Church to perform their signature, multilingual, world jazz. With three Top 10 releases to their name on both the world and jazz music charts, the Washington Post calls Veronneau a “powerhouse.” Veronneau has performed both internationally and in some of the capital’s top venues, including DC Jazz Fest, the Kennedy Center, Blues Alley and Strathmore. Their show in Cherry Hill Park promises to be a sell-out. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). Parking will be available in the Falls Church Community Center Lot (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church). $30. 7:30 p.m.

“Detroit ’67.” Winner of the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, this thought-provoking play comes to life with a soundtrack straight from the 1960s. Capturing the spirit and groove of Detroit, Dominique Morriseau’s play pays homage to the sounds and sights of Motown — a classic, influential era in American pop music. The story of “Detroit ‘67” follows Chelle and Lank Poindexter and the disagreements that erupt within the family when Lank comes home with a mysterious white woman. Life in and outside their family becomes more turbulent — and more dangerous. For more information, visit sigtheatre.org. Streaming for free on demand until Sept. 16, 2021.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

The Sisters: Outdoor Show. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Michelle Swan: Live. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.’

Whiskey Neat: Free Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Bad Influence Band: Live and in Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

Josh Allen Live Acoustic Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Swamp Grass. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington St., Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Red Not Chili Peppers with Two By Sea. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $12 – $15. 8 p.m. 703-549-7500. Proof of vaccine or of negative test required for indoor shows.

The Barefoot Movement: Live and in Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $12 — $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sol Roots Band with Chris Timbers: Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Smokin’ Lounge: Janna & Rob. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Groovejet Band: Outdoor Show. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Jon Spears Band: Live and in Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Brahman Noodles. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

Bentwood Rockers. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jessica Yellowitz: Outdoor Show. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Open Mic Night with Bob Sheppard. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Nighthawks: Free Outdoor Show. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

George Mason University Jazz Faculty: Live and in Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 — $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mike Tash & Linwood Taylor. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:15 p.m. 703-241-9504.

MONDAY, AUGUST 30

Tom Saputo Show: Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

Wrabel: Nothing But the Piano Tour. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.