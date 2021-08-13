Tysons-based LMI Acquires Falls Church-based Suntiva

Tysons-based LMI has acquired Falls Church-based Suntiva, an award winning technology enabled solutions company focused on public heath and defense. The purchase expands LMI’s client access and brings the government and defense contractor’s workforce to more than 2,000 consultants.

Suntiva has been recognized by both Washingtonian and Inc. magazine as a best place to work and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the area’s fastest growing companies. For more information, visit www.suntiva.com and www.lmi.org.