Several Falls Church Businesses Offering Free Services

Several Falls Church businesses are offering free services for a limited period. United Bank is offering free checking, Goldfish Swim School is offering a free trial swim lesson, Crescendo Studios is offering a free initial trial music lesson, and Capital City Sports Academy is offering a free initial group training session.

Additionally, Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is offering a free kids meal to The Toy Nest customers. For details on these and more special offers, go to www.FallsChurchChamber.org and click on Hot Deals just below the scroll of new members.