FC Chamber Hosting Meet the Virginia House Candidates

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Merrifield Business Association are co-hosting a Meet the Virginia House Candidates event on Tuesday, August 17 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Incumbent Marcus Simon (D) and challenger Sarah White (R) will address issues important to the 53rd District and our local business community during the lunchtime event at the Italian Café, 7161 Lee Highway.

The event will be moderated by local attorney and Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee Chair Andrew Painter. Reservations are required. Visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org or www.GreaterMerrifield.org.