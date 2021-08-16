VA Hall of Fame Announces Nominating Period for 2021

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for its 2021 Student Athlete Achievement Awards scholarships. The nominating period will close on Friday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m.

The Hall of Fame is looking for high school juniors and seniors from across the state who excel academically, athletically and in their communities. Nominees must meet the following criteria: attend high school in Virginia (public or private); be a junior or senior during the 2021 – 22 academic year; letter in at least 1 VHSL/VISAA sanctioned sport; and have a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Student athletes may nominate themselves or be nominated by a family member, coach, administrator or mentor. Individuals completing the nomination must include details and references that support the student’s achievements in each of the areas: academic, athletic and civic. At least one letter of recommendation and a personal essay from the student are needed to complete the nomination process.

Nominations and all supporting documents can be submitted online at www.vasportshof.com. They can also be mailed to the Hall of Fame’s administrative office at Virginia Sports Hall of Fame c/o Student Athlete Achievement Awards, 283 Constitution Dr., Ste. 303., Virginia Beach, 23462.

Scholarship winners will be announced during a reception to be held in Norfolk, VA in Jan. 2022. Date and time are to be announced.