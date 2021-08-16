All Public Facilities in F.C. Require Masks

Masks and social distancing are now required for all visitors and employees — regardless of vaccination status — in City of Falls Church facilities, including City Hall, the Community Center, and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library when it reopens.

This safety precaution mirrors the rules in other Northern Virginia jurisdictions. Masks, social distancing, hand washing, vaccines, and staying home when possible are part of the winning equation to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The rise in Covid-19 cases has resulted in the Fairfax Health District moving from moderate to substantial community transmission. This is due to the ongoing spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance, in areas of substantial or high transmission, everyone should wear a mask in indoor public spaces/settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant and protect others.

In addition to masking, people should:

Get vaccinated if they have not done so already. This remains the best way to fight Covid-19 caused by the Delta variant. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are available. Vaccinations are free.

Stay home when ill except to get tested or see a healthcare provider.

Maintain 6 feet physical distancing from others.

Practice good handwashing.

Get tested if symptomatic or after time spent with someone who is sick or tested positive for Covid-19.

Adhere to health department recommendations for isolation and quarantine if you are infected or are a close contact of an infected person.