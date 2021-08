Staples is hosting a Very Important Teachers event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15. Teachers will be eligible for raffle prizes and discounts on supplies for the coming school year.

There are two Staples in the Falls Church area, one in the City of Falls Church at 1104 W. Broad Street, and the other in the Bailey’s Crossroads at 5801 Leesburg Pike. For more information, visit www.Staples.com.