The Greater Merrifield Business Association is hosting Maximize Your GMBA Membership – Know (and use) Your Benefits! on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from noon – 1 p.m. GMBA Executive Director Peggy James will provide a review and hands-on training to help businesses secure the marketing benefits offered through membership.

The free virtual meeting is open to GMBA members and prospective members. For more information and to register, visit www.greatermerrifield.org.