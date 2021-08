Galleria Florist will officially be welcomed to the City of Falls Church by City Council and members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.

Galleria Florist, now located at 248 W. Broad Street, is a full service florist which also offers gift items, owned and operated by floral artist Alisa Rabinovich.

Galleria’s previous location was S. Washington Street just outside the City. For more information or to place an order, visit its website.