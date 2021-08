The Original Pancake House will host a networking breakfast for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 8 – 9 a.m. This is an informal event with no agenda other than to meet and get to know local business leaders.

There is no fee but attendees are responsible for their own checks. For more information, visit the event calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org. The Original Pancake House is located at 7395 Lee Highway in Falls Church.