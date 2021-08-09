F.C. Now Requires Masking In All Indoor Public Spaces

The City of Falls Church will require masks and social distancing — regardless of vaccination status — for all visitors and employees in public facilities, including City Hall, the Community Center, and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library when it reopens.

This safety precaution mirrors the rules in other Northern Virginia jurisdictions.

The rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant has resulted in the Fairfax Health District moving from moderate to substantial community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Based on the CDC’s latest guidance, in areas of substantial or high transmission, everyone should wear a mask in indoor public spaces/settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant and protect others.

In addition to masking, the City advises people to:

Get vaccinated if they have not done so already. This remains the best way to fight COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are available. Vaccinations are free.

Stay home when you’re ill except to get tested or see a healthcare provider.

Maintain 6 feet physical distancing from others.

Practice good handwashing.

Get tested if symptomatic or if you spent time with someone who is sick or tested positive for COVID-19.

Adhere to health department recommendations for isolation and quarantine if you are infected or are a close contact of an infected person.