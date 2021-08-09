Thompson Italian Nominated As RAMMY Award Finalist

Thompson Italian is nominated by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington as a RAMMY Award finalist in the Standout Family Meal Packages To-Go category. This year’s awards include categories that speak to all the ways the region’s industry uniquely met the challenges caused by the pandemic.

Votes for some categories, including the one Thompson is nominated for, will be available online until Thursday, Sept. 2. The winners will be announced at The 39th Annual RAMMY Awards Gala on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Visit www.ramw.org for more information and to vote. Thompson Italian is located at 124 N. Washington Street in Falls Church.