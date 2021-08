Columbia Baptist Church Conducting Community Food Drive

Columbia Baptist Church is conducting a community food drive for its Spend Yourself Food Pantry on Saturday, July 31 from 10:30 a.m. – noon. The drive and drop food drive will take place at Columbia’s Crossroads Campus at 3245 Glen Carlyn Road in Falls Church.

Items needed include canned meat, macaroni and cheese, no sodium canned beans and tomatoes, non-instant oatmeal, non-sweetened cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, white rice, and feminine hygiene products. Columbia Baptist serves more than 250 local families every Saturday. For more information, visit www.columbiabaptist.org/hunger-ministry/donate/