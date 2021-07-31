Children’s Therapy Center Hosting Kindergarten Readiness for Parents & Kids

The Children’s Therapy Center is hosting Kindergarten Readiness for Parents and Kids: Oh the Places You’ll Go webinar on Tuesday, August 3 from 7 – 8 p.m. The event will include a discussion on how to prepare a child for kindergarten, what parents need to know to help their child succeed, and how to access help if needed.

The Children’s Therapy Center offers pediatric physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapy and is located at 803 W. Broad Street. For more information, visit www.pediatric-therapy.com.