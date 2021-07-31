Amazon Offering Businesses and Nonprofits Opportunities

Businesses and nonprofits interested in learning about the opportunities available with Amazon as it expands into Northern Virginia are invited to attend The Amazon Opportunity, a virtual event on Tuesday, August 3 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Amazon executives, business partners, real estate developers, nonprofit partners, and economic development experts will discuss the best ways in which to partner with Amazon, what programs the company is focused on, and where Amazon is going next. Individual tickets are $45, group tickets are 10 for $400. For more information or to register, to https://bit.ly/3xCupZN.