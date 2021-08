Dogwood Tavern is celebrating National Oyster Day on Thursday, Aug. 5 by offering $1 Vintage Salts oysters, shucked to order, and flash fried oyster po’boys all day and oysters charbroiled over an open flame starting at 4 p.m.

Dogwood Tavern is located at 132 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. For more information about Dogwood Tavern and its employment opportunities, visit www.dogwoodtavern.com.