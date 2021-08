Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is limiting indoor seating to those 65 years and older who are fully vaccinated. Outdoor seating, take out, and delivery through Grub Hub are still available.

Current hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 – 9 p.m., Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 8 pm. The Shack is closed Mondays.

Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is located at 130 N. Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.clareanddons.com.