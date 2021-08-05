F.C. Council Member Touts New Business

Falls Church City Councilman Ross Litkenhous enjoyed a write-up in this week’s Washington Business Journal touting his new business, a real estate technology startup operating out of 800 W. Broad in the Little City. His Cavalry Real Estate Advisors group that started up last February, will be launching a tool to simplify the property tax appeals process for regional landlords, according to the WBJ account.

He explained, “In commercial real estate, taxes are the largest single-line item on the balance sheet, aside from debt service and return to investors. As tax values fluctuate, as they have during the pandemic, it’s led to a lot of very different results for property values. We see a market in that.”

The company is raising $2 million to complete its technology platform, it designed to handle complex property tax submissions, and bring its services to market. It will help assessment appeals and the search for ways to save through incentives, credits and abatements, seeking relief by all available means including but not limited to administrative, board and court level proceedings.