Sislers Stone Participated In Renewal and Remembrance Day

Sislers Stone participated in the 25th annual Renewal and Remembrance Day at Arlington National Cemetery. For the past 7 years, Sislers has donated time and materials, teaming up with the National Association of Landscape Professionals and contractors from across the country to restore parts of the cemetery.

This year, Sislers teamed up with local contractor, Sunrise Landscape + Design, to remove and replace broken flagstone at one of Arlington’s columbariums. For more information about the Falls Church one stop stone shop, visit https://sislersstone.com.