Code Ninjas Falls Church Hosting Dragons Fundraising Event

Code Ninjas Falls Church is hosting a Falls Church Dragons Fundraising event, a special night out for kids to raise funds to send the team to Raleigh, N.C. for the XP League North American Finals championship. Gamers are invited for a night of video games, pizza, and movies.

A Falls Church team of esports athletes will be competing against the top 16 youth Fortnite teams in the US and Canada for the XP League North American Finals championship on Aug. 6-8. The Falls Church Dragons competed in a regional tournament with 24 other Fortnite teams to qualify for the XP League National Finals, a first-of-its-kind event for youth ages 8-15.

The finals are part of the 15th annual Carolina Games Summit, an event featuring 30 esports tournaments across all competitive genres, as well as speakers, educational sessions, and technology demonstrations. The Falls Church Dragons are one of eight local XP League teams operated by Code Ninjas Falls Church and Code Ninjas Alexandria.

The summer season features Fortnite, Overwatch, and Rocket League teams. The Fall season will start in mid-September, with tryouts ongoing. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.