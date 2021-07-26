Harris-Teeter, Lyft Help Shot-Seekers

Harris Teeter announced yesterday their partnership with Lyft Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare subsidiary of rideshare company Lyft, Inc., to provide access to free and discounted rides to and from Covid-19 vaccine appointments. This partnership is part of Lyft’s Vaccine Access Program and Harris Teeter’s continued efforts to vaccinate the public, specifically in underserved areas.

“Harris Teeter’s most urgent priority throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has been the health and safety of our shoppers and our valued associates,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We are immensely proud of the efforts our pharmacy teams have made to help re-open our communities through vaccination, and we are thrilled to enhance these efforts by partnering with Lyft to provide ride-access to vaccine appointments in many of the areas where we operate stores.”

This partnership will provide access to free and discounted rides to individuals in communities across select Harris Teeter markets in Washington D.C, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Individuals who schedule a Covid-19 vaccine appointment at a participating Harris Teeter pharmacy will receive a Lyft ride code with their appointment confirmation. The code will cover about $12 per ride to and from the appointment for both one and two dose vaccines.