F.C. Man Killed While Crossing Chain Bridge Rd.

By Alex Russell

A Falls Church man was killed while attempting to cross Chain Bridge Road while incoming traffic had a green light Sunday night, according to authorities.

Fairfax County police said that Jose Matias Monjaras, 61, of Falls Church, was crossing Chain Bridge Rd. at the intersection of International Drive around 11 p.m. on Sunday when he was struck by a car that had the right of way.

Monjaras received life-saving treatment, but police said he ultimately died of his injuries. The driver remained at the scene and, according to authorities, speed and alcohol did not contribute to the crash.

This is the 8th pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County so far this year. This remains an active investigation.