News-Press Hosting 30th Anniversary Celebration July 29

The Falls Church News-Press is hosting its 30th Anniversary Celebration at Ireland’s Four Provinces on Thursday, July 29 from 6 – 8 p.m. Founded by Nicholas F. Benton in 1991, the local paper has published approximately 1,500 consecutive weekly editions highlighting community and business news along with events, people, and pets, while also providing local businesses with a reliable and effective vehicle for advertising.

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is encouraging members to attend this event, in lieu of its usual monthly networking mixer. Tickets to the event are available at www.fcnp.com/30thanniversaryticket.