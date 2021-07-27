Arc of N. Va.’s Fong Named in Annual 40 Under 40 Class

The Arc of Northern Virginia’s Lisa Fong was named to the Washington Business Journal’s annual 40 Under 40 Class of 2021. Fong is the Falls Church-based nonprofit’s Assistant Director of Services – Support Coordinator, helping oversee case management for the Development Disability Medicaid Waiver program and supporting public guardianship representative oversight. She joined The Arc of Northern Virginia in 2007, shortly after completing her master’s in human development and family studies. For more information, visit thearcofnova.org.

