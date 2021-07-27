$ Impact of New Fairfax Connector Routes in F.C.

Falls Church City Council members Monday raised questions about the monetary impact for the City of the recent move by WMATA to hand off some routes, including its No. 3A route that comes through the City, to the Fairfax County Connector line. The changeover occurred earlier this month.

WMATA’s No. 3A line that ran straight down Route 7 (Broad Street) through the City discontinued service during the Covid-19 pandemic. No report of an added cost to the City has been presented to the Council to date, Councilman Phil Duncan observed.