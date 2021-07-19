The Mosaic District Adding Bloomingdale’s New Concept Store Bloomie’s

The Mosaic District will be the first location of Bloomingdale’s new concept store Bloomie’s, a scaled down version of the retail with a curated selection of top brands, a tech-enabled stylist service, and Colada Shop, a DC-based Cuban cafe with a menu of Cuban food, cocktails and coffee and seating inside or on an outdoor patio.

The 22,000 square-foot store will feature women’s and men’s fashion and beauty brands.

Stylists will be on site to provide personalized guidance and help customers access special finds outside Bloomie’s.

Personalization, customization, and alteration services will also be available as will a return dropbox and in-store and curbside pickup.

For more information about the Mosaic Bloomie’s expected to open August 26, visit www.Bloomies.com.