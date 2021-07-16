F.C. Dragons to Compete Against Top 16 Youth Fortnite Teams

The Falls Church Dragons, one of eight local XP League teams operated by Code Ninjas Falls Church and Code Ninjas Alexandria, will compete against the top 16 youth Fortnite teams in the US and Canada for the XP League North American Finals Championship in Raleigh, North Carolina, Aug. 6 – 8.

The Falls Church Dragons competed in a regional tournament with 24 other teams to qualify for the XP League National Finals, a first-of-its-kind event for youth ages 8-15.

The tournament will be broadcast live on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and other streaming media.

Esports is a form of competition using video games where players participate in organized, multiplayer video games individually or as teams. Currently, there are about 125 varsity collegiate esports teams, according to ESPN.com.

Recently, the Northern Virginia Community College Nighthawks esports team captured the PlayVS Championship, winning more than $12,000 in scholarships, prizes and cash. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com.