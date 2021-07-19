CNBC Ranked Virginia Top State For Business 2021

CNBC has ranked Virginia as the top state for business 2021.

CNBC scored all 50 states on 85 metrics in 10 categories and weighted those categories based on how frequently states use them as selling points in economic development marketing materials.

Thus, the study ranks states based on the issues the states themselves find important enough to promote.

Virginia ranked 26 in the cost of doing business, 24 in the infrastructure category, 22 in life, health and inclusion, 3 in workforce, 13 in economy, 11 in business friendliness, 9 in access to capital, and 1 overall.

North Carolina, Utah, Texas, and Tennessee round out the top 5. Virginia ranked 1 in 2019 when the study was last conducted, and has done so five times since the study begane in 2007, more than any other state.

For more information, visit CNBC’s website.