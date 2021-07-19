F.C. Residents Mailed Car Verification Forms

Falls Church’s Revenue Commissioner Tom Clinton announced that the 2021 Vehicle Verification Forms were mailed to City of Falls Church residents recently.

The Vehicle Verification Form is what the City has file for residents and businesses regarding street address, number of vehicles to be billed, liability start and end dates, what type of vehicle.

Any changes should be sent in as soon as possible. along with any supporting documentation needed, before the Personal Property tax bills go out in August that will be due by Oct. 5.