F.C. Chamber Hosting Networking Luncheon

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Networking Luncheon featuring Tips for a Healthy Work Day on Tuesday, July 20 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Moderated by Body Dynamics’ Exercise Scientist and Business Outreach Coordinator and Chamber Chair Barbara Benson, the event will include tips and tools from health and fitness professionals on healthy office habits such as stretching, breathing, and staying hydrated.

The event will take place at the Italian Café, 7161 Lee Highway in Falls Church. Registration is required as is a meal selection. Visit the calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org to register.