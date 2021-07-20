Blueprint Virginia 2030’s Local Meeting Set for July 21

Blueprint Virginia 2030’s Region 7 Meeting for Northern Virginia will take place Wednesday, July 21 from noon – 1:20 pm.

The regional meetings will serve to foster greater collaboration by involving leaders in business, economic development, workforce, education, housing, and other community representatives to provide input for Virginia’s next statewide strategic plan.

Barry Duval, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from GO Virginia and VEDA will provide an exclusive economic update from state and regional perspectives.

The event is hosted by the VA Chamber Foundation with support from a number of local organizations, including the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.vachamber.com.